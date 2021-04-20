LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in LCI Industries were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,043,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,308,000 after buying an additional 156,506 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in LCI Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,285,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,732,000 after buying an additional 56,518 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in LCI Industries by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,225,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,895,000 after buying an additional 19,845 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC increased its stake in LCI Industries by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 354,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,976,000 after buying an additional 43,153 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LCI Industries by 360.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 322,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,811,000 after buying an additional 252,460 shares during the period. 92.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ryan Richard Smith sold 4,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $648,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nick C. Fletcher sold 1,190 shares of LCI Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $162,435.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,063 shares of company stock worth $995,768. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of LCI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. LCI Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.80.

Shares of LCII opened at $142.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $137.61 and its 200-day moving average is $131.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.05 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.06. LCI Industries has a 12-month low of $71.34 and a 12-month high of $154.78.

LCI Industries (NYSE:LCII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $783.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.12 million. LCI Industries had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LCI Industries will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. LCI Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.37%.

LCI Industries, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies components for the manufacturers of recreational vehicles (RVs) and adjacent industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) and Aftermarket. The OEM segment manufactures and distributes a range of engineered components, such as steel chassis and related components; axles and suspension solutions; slide-out mechanisms and solutions; thermoformed bath, kitchen, and other products; vinyl, aluminum, and frameless windows; manual, electric, and hydraulic stabilizer and leveling systems; entry, luggage, patio, and ramp doors; furniture and mattresses; electric and manual entry steps; awnings and awning accessories; towing products; truck accessories; electronic components; and other accessories.

