LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Announces Earnings Results

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. LCNB had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 8.18%.

NASDAQ LCNB traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $17.92. 927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,785. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.64 million, a P/E ratio of 12.15 and a beta of 0.90. LCNB has a 52 week low of $11.28 and a 52 week high of $19.99.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. LCNB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.05%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LCNB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCNB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of LCNB from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, demand deposits, savings accounts, and money market deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products comprise commercial and industrial, commercial and residential real estate, agricultural, construction, small business administration, and residential mortgage loans.

