Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires 150 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,078 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,660,000. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 859,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,542,000 after purchasing an additional 13,069 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 28,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,959,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 84,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,610,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $181.67 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.49. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.36 and a fifty-two week high of $182.68.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

