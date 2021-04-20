Leavell Investment Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,663 Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 860.0% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 5,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 13,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 814 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VFH opened at $87.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.01. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $48.71 and a 52-week high of $88.03.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

