Leavell Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VBK. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000.

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $281.09 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $157.95 and a 1 year high of $304.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $277.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $263.90.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

