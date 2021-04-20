Leavell Investment Management Inc. Cuts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 22.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,694 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dock Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,423,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, First Midwest Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in S&P Global by 5.8% during the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 9,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SPGI shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $414.00 in a research note on Friday, April 9th. UBS Group raised their price objective on S&P Global from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Raymond James raised S&P Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $402.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $402.54.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI opened at $376.44 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $265.92 and a 12-month high of $379.87. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $353.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $337.79. The company has a market capitalization of $90.68 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.20. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.32%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

