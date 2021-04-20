Leavell Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) by 22.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 675 shares during the quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,044,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,673,000 after purchasing an additional 15,167 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the first quarter worth about $236,000. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $420,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Quaker Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF stock opened at $193.82 on Tuesday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52-week low of $107.21 and a 52-week high of $196.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $171.15.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

