Leavell Investment Management Inc. Takes $202,000 Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% during the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,607,000 after buying an additional 9,642,566 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 14,685.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,140,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,915,000 after purchasing an additional 8,085,447 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,057,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973,660 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,875,000 after purchasing an additional 5,018,077 shares during the period. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,488.4% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 3,369,071 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $174,080,000 after buying an additional 3,156,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.63% of the company’s stock.

EEM opened at $54.15 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.63. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.74 and a one year high of $58.29.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

