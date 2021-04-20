Leavell Investment Management Inc. Takes Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,050 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Curi Capital bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 78.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AMAT. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.50.

In other news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 105,184 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $14,725,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.95, for a total transaction of $1,979,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 170,184 shares of company stock worth $23,752,510. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $130.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.96. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.22 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The stock has a market cap of $120.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.10%.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

