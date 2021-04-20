Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, an increase of 36.8% from the March 15th total of 6,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 30.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.80, for a total value of $2,670,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,670,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider John Sheldon Peters sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $583,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,037 shares in the company, valued at $1,805,922. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 38,970 shares of company stock valued at $4,192,620.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMND. ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Lemonade in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Lemonade during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 48.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LMND traded down $4.42 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $79.65. 20,710 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,552,086. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $96.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.51. Lemonade has a 52-week low of $44.11 and a 52-week high of $188.30.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $20.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.22 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lemonade will post -4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LMND. Oppenheimer raised Lemonade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lemonade in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Lemonade from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.29.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies.

