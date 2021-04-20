Lennox International (NYSE:LII) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $307.00 to $310.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Lennox International traded as high as $336.13 and last traded at $335.26, with a volume of 31 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $333.99.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on LII. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $285.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Lennox International from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lennox International from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $295.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.54.

In related news, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 7,841 shares of Lennox International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.28, for a total value of $2,370,177.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 96,105 shares in the company, valued at $29,050,619.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Elliot S. Zimmer sold 357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total transaction of $104,529.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,792 shares in the company, valued at $524,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,676 shares of company stock worth $5,076,777. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LII. AJO LP bought a new stake in Lennox International in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Lennox International by 57.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lennox International in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Lennox International by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lennox International in the 4th quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $309.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.22. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.81.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.28 million. Lennox International had a negative return on equity of 176.45% and a net margin of 9.95%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Lennox International Inc. will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.52%.

Lennox International Company Profile (NYSE:LII)

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating & Cooling, Commercial Heating & Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating & Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

