Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) Shares Sold by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,380 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after selling 4,005 shares during the quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. were worth $2,056,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LEVI. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,703,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 49,400 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,053 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $2,511,000 after acquiring an additional 30,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, major shareholder Jennifer C. Haas sold 12,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $281,904.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,904.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elizabeth H. Eisenhardt sold 20,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total value of $586,354.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,346,212 shares of company stock valued at $33,123,901 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

LEVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $26.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.45.

NYSE:LEVI opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.13 and a fifty-two week high of $29.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a PE ratio of -117.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.05.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a positive return on equity of 7.10% and a negative net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. This is a boost from Levi Strauss & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Levi Strauss & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.49%.

Levi Strauss & Co operates as an apparel company. It designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

