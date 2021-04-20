Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,730,000 shares, a drop of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 4,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,730,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

NASDAQ:LXRX traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.78. 12,015 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,352,755. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.03 and a 1-year high of $9.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $690.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LXRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 320.44% and a negative return on equity of 164.96%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. G.Research lowered Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wedbush downgraded Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Gabelli lowered shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.13.

In other Lexicon Pharmaceuticals news, VP James F. Tessmer sold 22,912 shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $158,551.04. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 71,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,620.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 295,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 11,235 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 168,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 29,239 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 313,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 80,100 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 433.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,852,382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain; and LX2761.

