LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) Short Interest Up 37.4% in March

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:LX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,570,000 shares, an increase of 37.4% from the March 15th total of 1,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:LX opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.94. LexinFintech has a 52 week low of $6.04 and a 52 week high of $15.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.64.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised LexinFintech from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LexinFintech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.52.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 4,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,787 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of LexinFintech by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LexinFintech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000.

LexinFintech Company Profile

LexinFintech Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance platform for young professionals in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Fenqile.com, a retail and online consumer finance platform that offers installment purchase loans, personal installment loans, and other loan products, as well as provides online direct sales with installment payment terms; and Le Card, a membership platform, which offers savings, benefits, and membership privileges to food and beverage, apparel, hospitality, and leisure sectors.

