LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Sets New 52-Week High at $170.60

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $170.60 and last traded at $167.04, with a volume of 1067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $170.20.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LGIH shares. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on LGI Homes from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.86.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 12.91. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.45.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.94 by $1.24. LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Thomas Lipar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $1,352,800.00. Also, COO Michael Larry Snider sold 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.26, for a total value of $501,501.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,840,527.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 73,092 shares of company stock worth $10,099,846. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in LGI Homes by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

About LGI Homes

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

