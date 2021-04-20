Liberated Syndication (OTCMKTS:LSYN) Shares Down 1.5%

Shares of Liberated Syndication Inc. (OTCMKTS:LSYN) were down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.64 and last traded at $4.64. Approximately 15,954 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 20,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.71.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.45.

About Liberated Syndication (OTCMKTS:LSYN)

Liberated Syndication Inc provides podcast and web hosting services in the United States and internationally. It offers hosting and distribution tools, including storage, bandwidth, really simple syndication creation, distribution, and statistics tracking for podcast producers; LibsynPRO, an enterprise solution for professional media producers and corporate customers; podcast apps; and MyLibsyn that provides podcast producers gets a custom App and a podcast website where listeners can access their show, login to purchase a subscription, and get access to premium content.

