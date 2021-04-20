Liberty Capital Management Inc. Acquires 132 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 22,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises approximately 1.9% of Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $5,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the fourth quarter worth about $843,826,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of American Tower by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,194,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,458,000 after purchasing an additional 808,943 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in American Tower by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,348,573 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,709,879,000 after buying an additional 776,600 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,749,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,066,094,000 after acquiring an additional 776,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in American Tower by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,115,989 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $474,955,000 after purchasing an additional 772,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

AMT stock traded up $4.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $253.04. 73,478 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,281,054. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $197.50 and a 1-year high of $272.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $229.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.45 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. American Tower’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 64.17%.

In related news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Cowen reduced their target price on American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on American Tower in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Tower has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.67.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

