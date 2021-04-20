Liberty Capital Management Inc. Buys 2,971 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Parsec Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 297.6% in the fourth quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 34,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,651,000 after acquiring an additional 25,716 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 299.0% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 40,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 388.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 29,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,289,000 after acquiring an additional 23,603 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 227,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,571,000 after acquiring an additional 170,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 298.5% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 449,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,704,000 after buying an additional 336,954 shares in the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares in the company, valued at $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 28,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.63, for a total value of $2,160,295.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,567.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:NEE traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $80.75. The stock had a trading volume of 174,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,083,976. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $87.69. The company has a market capitalization of $158.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.07 and a 200 day moving average of $77.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.71 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

