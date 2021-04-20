Liberty Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Liberty Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 22.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,905 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,900 shares during the period. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,614,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000.

Shares of SCHD traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $74.40. The company had a trading volume of 139,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,509. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.33. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $47.64 and a 52-week high of $75.30.

