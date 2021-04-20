LifePoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFPI) Short Interest Update

LifePoint, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LFPI) was the target of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,800 shares, an increase of 34.4% from the March 15th total of 226,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 142,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

LFPI opened at $0.01 on Tuesday. LifePoint has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.01.

Get LifePoint alerts:

About LifePoint

LifePoint, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells IMPACT Test System, a diagnostic testing and screening device. It serves workplaces, ambulances, pharmacies, law enforcements, and home health care markets. LifePoint, Inc was formerly known as US Drug Testing, Inc and changed its name to LifePoint, Inc in February 1998.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for LifePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.