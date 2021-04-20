Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,251 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LGND. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 168.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,218 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter.

LGND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.67.

In related news, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,083,390.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,088.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $3,230,314.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,035.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,727 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,288. Company insiders own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGND stock opened at $146.00 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.49. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $78.26 and a 52 week high of $219.75. The company has a current ratio of 20.28, a quick ratio of 19.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -147.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.63. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 158.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for the treatment of osteoporosis; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Zulresso, a captisol-enabled formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of PPD; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; Duavee for the treatment of postmenopausal osteoporosis; Aziyo portfolio of commercial pericardial repair and CanGaroo envelope extracellular matrix products; Exemptia for autoimmune diseases; Vivitra for breast cancer; Bryxta and Zybev for various indications; and Minnebro for the treatment of hypertension.

