Lightning Bitcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.52 Million (LBTC)

Lightning Bitcoin (CURRENCY:LBTC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 20th. In the last week, Lightning Bitcoin has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. One Lightning Bitcoin coin can currently be bought for about $2.34 or 0.00004222 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lightning Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $9.04 million and approximately $1.52 million worth of Lightning Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000604 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $259.23 or 0.00467592 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003990 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000420 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00005549 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000993 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Profile

LBTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2017. Lightning Bitcoin’s total supply is 7,465,926 coins and its circulating supply is 3,860,808 coins. The official message board for Lightning Bitcoin is medium.com/lightning-bitcoin-blog . Lightning Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @LightningBTC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lightning Bitcoin is lbtc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “LiteBitcoin is a scrypt PoW cryptocurrency that aims to be the light version of Bitcoin. “

Lightning Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lightning Bitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lightning Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lightning Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

