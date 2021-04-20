LINKA Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.73 Million (LINKA)

LINKA (CURRENCY:LINKA) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. In the last seven days, LINKA has traded down 6.6% against the US dollar. One LINKA coin can now be bought for $0.0068 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. LINKA has a total market capitalization of $4.73 million and approximately $3.31 million worth of LINKA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get LINKA alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.86 or 0.00064308 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.84 or 0.00019435 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000350 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.42 or 0.00088623 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.55 or 0.00623208 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00041003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001792 BTC.

LINKA Coin Profile

LINKA (LINKA) is a coin. It was first traded on August 6th, 2018. LINKA’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 694,150,020 coins. The official website for LINKA is www.linka.io

According to CryptoCompare, “To solve financial problems and blockchain difficulties, the LINKA team creates a “Value Gateway Platform” that connects the real world with Crypto Space, enabling more people to enjoy the value of finance and blockchain. Participants are able to use both cryptocurrency and credit cards without boundaries between the real world and crypto space. “

Buying and Selling LINKA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LINKA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LINKA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LINKA using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for LINKA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LINKA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.