Litecoin Cash (LCC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3,318.00

Litecoin Cash (CURRENCY:LCC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 25.5% against the dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000014 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market cap of $5.60 million and $3,318.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Cash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0936 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $688.09 or 0.01256632 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53,475.65 or 0.97660993 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002290 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000699 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 40.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TigerCash (TCH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Litecoin Cash

LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 719,956,325 coins. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash was forked from Litecoin on 18 Feb 2018 at block 1371111, with a 10:1 Claim Ratio. For every 1 LTC held at the fork block, LTC holders could claim 10 LCC. After the fork block, Litecoin Cash switched to SHA256 proof-of-work hashes. This enables a new use for previously obsolete Bitcoin mining hardware.It’s also the world’s first blockchain to utilize HiveMine. The Hive, agent-based mining system, requires no specialised hardware.It's centered around the concept of worker bees, which can be created by any LCC holder, who then becomes a beekeeper. Once mature, worker bees have a finite lifespan during which they live inside the blockchain and help to secure it by minting blocks. Beekeepers will earn rewards whenever one of their bees mints a block. “

Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.