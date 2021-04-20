Litecoin Plus Price Down 18.1% This Week (LCP)

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 18.1% against the dollar. One Litecoin Plus coin can currently be bought for about $0.0429 or 0.00000078 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market cap of $118,147.57 and $223.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Litecoin Plus alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55,157.42 or 1.00133426 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.47 or 0.00033533 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00011930 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.40 or 0.00124178 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001649 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000904 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004066 BTC.

About Litecoin Plus

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here . Litecoin Plus’ official website is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Plus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Plus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.