London Stock Exchange Group plc Declares Dividend of $0.25 (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)

London Stock Exchange Group plc (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) declared a dividend on Tuesday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.2529 per share on Thursday, June 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSTY opened at $27.22 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.40. London Stock Exchange Group has a 52-week low of $22.51 and a 52-week high of $35.17.

Get London Stock Exchange Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LNSTY shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Receive News & Ratings for London Stock Exchange Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for London Stock Exchange Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.