London Stock Exchange Group’s (LSEG) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a £100 ($130.65) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 30.28% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,100 ($118.89) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

LON:LSEG opened at GBX 7,676 ($100.29) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29. London Stock Exchange Group has a 1-year low of GBX 6,895 ($90.08) and a 1-year high of £100.10 ($130.78). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,655.42. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.56.

In related news, insider Stephen O’Connor bought 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,180 ($93.81) per share, with a total value of £53,850 ($70,355.37). Also, insider Cressida Hogg bought 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 7,557 ($98.73) per share, with a total value of £86,905.50 ($113,542.59). Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $17,510,850.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

