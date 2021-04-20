Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Boosts Holdings in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,500 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $1,462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $231,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the fourth quarter worth $246,000. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other HealthEquity news, EVP Delano Ladd sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.30, for a total value of $4,691,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,336,310.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Darcy G. Mott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.62, for a total value of $429,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,291,572.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 211,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,905,720. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of HealthEquity from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.90.

Shares of HealthEquity stock opened at $70.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,415.08, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.58 and its 200 day moving average is $70.28. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.13 and a 1 year high of $93.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.62.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. HealthEquity had a net margin of 0.44% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $188.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. HealthEquity’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HealthEquity, Inc providing technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

