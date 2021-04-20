Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Buys 400 Shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Primerica were worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Primerica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Primerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Primerica by 473.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Primerica by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in Primerica by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

In other news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.83, for a total transaction of $428,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 59,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,809.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PRI opened at $160.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.21. Primerica, Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.77 and a 12-month high of $163.69.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.49 by ($0.04). Primerica had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 23.65%. The company had revenue of $594.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $583.43 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.30%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PRI. Zacks Investment Research cut Primerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Primerica from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Truist increased their price objective on Primerica from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Primerica from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.17.

Primerica Company Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.