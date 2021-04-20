Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Decreases Holdings in Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Korn Ferry were worth $1,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KFY. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Korn Ferry by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Korn Ferry in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. 91.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.62, for a total transaction of $6,262,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,849 shares in the company, valued at $28,670,504.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 7,651 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $482,166.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 457,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,853,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 201,073 shares of company stock worth $12,615,125. 2.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Korn Ferry from $48.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.40.

Shares of Korn Ferry stock opened at $64.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of 238.44 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. Korn Ferry has a 1 year low of $24.26 and a 1 year high of $66.32.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $475.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.00 million. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 7.52%. Korn Ferry’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.75%.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

