Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,600 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 614 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Alerus Financial NA boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 5,527 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $732,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Expedia Group from $138.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Expedia Group from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Expedia Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Expedia Group from $117.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.09.

Shares of EXPE opened at $175.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $172.55 and its 200 day moving average is $136.60. The company has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 1.74. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.23 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 21.33%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Susan C. Athey sold 1,462 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.66, for a total value of $259,738.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,898.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total value of $97,875.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

