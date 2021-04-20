Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.37 Million Stake in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cousins Properties Incorporated (NYSE:CUZ) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Cousins Properties were worth $1,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cousins Properties by 1,284.7% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. James Hambro & Partners acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cousins Properties in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.63.

CUZ stock opened at $36.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75. Cousins Properties Incorporated has a 12 month low of $22.99 and a 12 month high of $38.15.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.02). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Equities analysts predict that Cousins Properties Incorporated will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is 42.18%.

In related news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of Cousins Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total transaction of $1,609,562.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

