Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.44 Million Stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System decreased its holdings in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Wolverine World Wide were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of WWW. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $89,000. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

WWW opened at $39.48 on Tuesday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.56 and a fifty-two week high of $41.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.40, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.29.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The textile maker reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $509.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.97 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.78%.

In related news, Director Michael A. Volkema sold 6,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.15, for a total transaction of $261,327.50. Also, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total transaction of $226,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,232,515.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

WWW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.45.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

