Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Purchases 1,600 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 37,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Olin were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $41,772,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Olin by 67.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 742,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $18,239,000 after purchasing an additional 298,889 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Olin by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,503,089 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 240,967 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Olin in the fourth quarter worth about $3,841,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Olin by 95.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 288,282 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 140,607 shares during the last quarter. 84.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OLN opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Olin Co. has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $43.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Olin had a negative return on equity of 9.98% and a negative net margin of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Olin Co. will post -2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Olin from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Olin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.80.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

