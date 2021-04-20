Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Price Target Increased to $204.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $204.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

LOW has been the topic of several other research reports. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Lowe’s Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a buy rating and a $195.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $182.29.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Lowe’s Companies stock opened at $204.01 on Monday. Lowe’s Companies has a 52-week low of $91.49 and a 52-week high of $208.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $169.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.12. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 41.96%.

In related news, Director David H. Batchelder acquired 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $159.48 per share, for a total transaction of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LOW. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,387,274 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $230,159,000 after buying an additional 83,263 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,393 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,894 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 7,237 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

Further Reading: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.