LPL Financial LLC Buys New Stake in Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SVAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 32,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.27% of Starboard Value Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SVAC. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,035,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Starboard Value Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,554,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Starboard Value Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $169,000. Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starboard Value Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000.

Get Starboard Value Acquisition alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SVAC opened at $9.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.01. Starboard Value Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $12.00.

Starboard Value Acquisition Corp., a blank check company, focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starboard Value Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.