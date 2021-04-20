LPL Financial LLC Has $341,000 Position in Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK)

LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock, Inc. (NYSE:SSTK) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Shutterstock were worth $341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SSTK. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Shutterstock by 628.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 546 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shutterstock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Shutterstock by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. bought a new stake in Shutterstock in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Shutterstock by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,470 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SSTK opened at $98.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 70.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.35 and a 200-day moving average of $75.01. Shutterstock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.45 and a 52-week high of $104.57.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.43. Shutterstock had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $180.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Shutterstock, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Steven Ciardiello sold 1,880 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.79, for a total value of $172,565.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,992,445.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan Oringer sold 30,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $1,958,418.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 13,514,607 shares in the company, valued at $880,071,207.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 215,268 shares of company stock worth $18,174,871 in the last 90 days. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SSTK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “positive” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Shutterstock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shutterstock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.57.

Shutterstock, Inc, a technology company, provides content, and tools and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers image services consisting of photographs, vectors, and illustrations, which is used in visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and others; footage services, including video clips, filmed by industry experts and cinema grade video effects, and HD and 4K formats that are integrated into Websites, social media, marketing campaigns, and cinematic productions; and music services comprising music tracks and sound effects, which are used to complement digital imagery.

