LPL Financial LLC Invests $322,000 in Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CHPT. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Chargepoint during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chargepoint during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Chargepoint in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Chargepoint in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Chargepoint during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000.

CHPT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Chargepoint in a report on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research report on Friday. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Chargepoint in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Chargepoint currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.50.

Chargepoint stock opened at $21.62 on Tuesday. Chargepoint Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $49.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.74.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

