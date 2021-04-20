LPL Financial LLC Purchases 6,072 Shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) by 58.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $315,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 249,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,756,000 after buying an additional 10,245 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter worth $457,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 473,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,117,000 after purchasing an additional 24,018 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 88.7% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 409,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,156,000 after purchasing an additional 192,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 200.6% during the fourth quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 32,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 21,931 shares during the period. 13.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Ann B. Lane purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.15 per share, for a total transaction of $191,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,443.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.44.

GSBD stock opened at $19.33 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.14. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.43 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 11.79%. The business had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.91%.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

