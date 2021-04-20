LPL Financial LLC Takes Position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS)

LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares by 99.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 111,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,753,000 after acquiring an additional 55,257 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $378,000. Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $286,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Institutional investors own 4.55% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares stock opened at $100.86 on Tuesday. Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares has a 1-year low of $21.21 and a 1-year high of $102.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.80.

Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3x Shares seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

