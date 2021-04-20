LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) and QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) Head to Head Survey

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) and LSL Property Services (OTCMKTS:LSLPF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares QTS Realty Trust and LSL Property Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QTS Realty Trust $480.82 million 8.82 $31.29 million $2.63 25.00 LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

QTS Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than LSL Property Services.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for QTS Realty Trust and LSL Property Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QTS Realty Trust 0 3 11 1 2.87 LSL Property Services 0 1 0 0 2.00

QTS Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $73.19, suggesting a potential upside of 11.29%. Given QTS Realty Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe QTS Realty Trust is more favorable than LSL Property Services.

Profitability

This table compares QTS Realty Trust and LSL Property Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QTS Realty Trust 3.87% 1.83% 0.57% LSL Property Services N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

QTS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LSL Property Services has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

QTS Realty Trust beats LSL Property Services on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities. QTS owns, operates or manages 27 data centers and supports more than 1,200 customers primarily in North America and Europe.

LSL Property Services Company Profile

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services. This segment also provides marketing and conveyancing services. The Financial Services segment arranges mortgages for various lenders; and pure protection and general insurance policies for a panel of insurance companies. The Surveying and Valuation Services segment provides valuations and professional survey services of residential properties. The company also offers panel and property management services. LSL Property Services plc was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

