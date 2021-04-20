LVW Advisors LLC Buys 1,999 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

LVW Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) by 46.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,999 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 45.1% in the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the period. Paragon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 15.4% in the first quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $706,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 8,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the fourth quarter worth about $64,500,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SITE shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $134.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.88.

SITE traded down $4.44 on Tuesday, hitting $173.34. 2,077 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,666. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $172.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 69.72 and a beta of 1.23. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.01 and a 52 week high of $184.37.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.04 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 22.35% and a net margin of 4.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total value of $570,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,049,834.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 384,881 shares in the company, valued at $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,428 shares of company stock worth $4,242,087 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

