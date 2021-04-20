LVW Advisors LLC Buys 9,906 Shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 50.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,906 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in ABB by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 87,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its position in ABB by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 100,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in ABB by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 42,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in ABB by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 34,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ABB by 138.1% in the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 33,298 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after buying an additional 19,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABB stock traded down $0.72 on Tuesday, reaching $32.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,931,599. The company has a market capitalization of $70.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.62. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $16.80 and a 52 week high of $33.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 billion. ABB had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 21.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. ABB’s payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. DNB Markets cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Nordea Equity Research cut ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.50.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

