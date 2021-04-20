LVW Advisors LLC Has $3.42 Million Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

LVW Advisors LLC grew its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,825 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance increased its position in AT&T by 4.5% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 62,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 7.1% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 28,414 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AT&T by 20.3% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 144,331 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,115,000 after buying an additional 24,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $256,000. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on T shares. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.39.

Shares of NYSE:T traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.91. 374,662 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 43,064,348. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $33.24.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.95%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

