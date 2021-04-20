LVW Advisors LLC Has $4.50 Million Stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,845 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $4,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PEP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth $2,066,514,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 13,983,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,814,000 after buying an additional 3,396,536 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 109.0% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,891,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,160,000 after buying an additional 2,029,512 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,315,000 after buying an additional 1,312,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,927,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,917,210,000 after buying an additional 1,122,678 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP traded up $1.67 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $146.42. 155,458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,708,037. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $137.92 and a 200-day moving average of $140.09. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $126.53 and a one year high of $148.77. The firm has a market cap of $202.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $14.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.25.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

