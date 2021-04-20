LVW Advisors LLC Has $41.63 Million Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG)

LVW Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VONG) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,502 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 8.0% of LVW Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $41,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,673,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,627,000 after acquiring an additional 52,545 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 452,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,254,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 428,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,230,000 after acquiring an additional 8,270 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,641,000 after buying an additional 18,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 347,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,074,000 after buying an additional 32,873 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:VONG traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $66.07. 3,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 114,487. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $165.25 and a 1 year high of $269.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $251.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th.

