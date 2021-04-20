LVW Advisors LLC Increases Position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

LVW Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 120,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises 1.2% of LVW Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. LVW Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $6,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 627.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 650.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

SCHO stock remained flat at $$51.29 during trading on Tuesday. 300 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,078,175. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.24 and a fifty-two week high of $51.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.38.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.