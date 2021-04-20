MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Trading 4.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX) shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $15.00 to $16.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. MacroGenics traded as high as $33.44 and last traded at $33.24. 4,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 780,289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.87.

MGNX has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut MacroGenics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays upgraded MacroGenics from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of MacroGenics in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Get MacroGenics alerts:

In related news, SVP Thomas Spitznagel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $154,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,550. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ezio Bonvini sold 3,917 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $125,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 79,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,556,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,666 shares of company stock worth $1,351,243. 9.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGNX. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MacroGenics by 182.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in MacroGenics in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MacroGenics by 186.2% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.18 and a beta of 2.40.

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.60. The business had revenue of $52.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.54 million. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 65.84% and a negative net margin of 204.31%. Equities analysts predict that MacroGenics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX)

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for MacroGenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MacroGenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.