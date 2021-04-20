Macy’s (NYSE:M) PT Raised to $16.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.25.

Shares of NYSE:M opened at $16.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $22.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.22.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Macy’s will post -2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul C. Varga purchased 33,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. Also, EVP John T. Harper sold 5,255 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total transaction of $85,393.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $593,758.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,112 shares of company stock worth $100,826. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macy’s during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Macy’s during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Macy’s during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About Macy’s

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

