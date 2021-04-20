Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.83.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGNI. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $30.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Truist downgraded shares of Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Magnite from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

Magnite stock traded down $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.06. 3,435,002 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,569,951. Magnite has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.11 and a beta of 2.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.25.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. Magnite had a negative net margin of 30.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that Magnite will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 24,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.13, for a total transaction of $1,354,473.03. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 292,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,416,172.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lisa L. Troe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $120,210.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 79,772 shares in the company, valued at $3,196,464.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 407,207 shares of company stock worth $18,465,834 over the last three months. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Magnite by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,030,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,602,000 after acquiring an additional 575,166 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Magnite during the third quarter worth $19,644,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Magnite by 54.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,682,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,673,000 after acquiring an additional 592,933 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Magnite by 12,327.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,453,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,667,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,176 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Magnite by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,138,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,954,000 after acquiring an additional 465,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

